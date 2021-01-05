PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and woman are in the hospital after a fire ripped through an apartment in central Phoenix on Tuesday night.
Crews were called out to the two-story complex just after 7 p.m. on 18th Street just north of Camelback Road. They found the flames inside a second-floor apartment.
One man suffered extensive burns to his stomach area and was rushed to a nearby burn unit in extremely critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with burns to her hands and is stable.
No firefighters were hurt. An investigation into what started the fire is underway.