phoenix apartment fire
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and woman are in the hospital after a fire ripped through an apartment in central Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Crews were called out to the two-story complex just after 7 p.m. on 18th Street just north of Camelback Road. They found the flames inside a second-floor apartment. 

One man suffered extensive burns to his stomach area and was rushed to a nearby burn unit in extremely critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with burns to her hands and is stable. 

No firefighters were hurt. An investigation into what started the fire is underway.

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

