PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a pair of home invasions that happened in Phoenix within a 20-minute timespan Wednesday morning.
The first one took place around 8:30 a.m. in a home near 51st Street and Thomas Road. Police say the woman who lives at the home was surprised by a man who came into her home.
The victim's daughter told Arizona's Family that the man entered through an open garage door. He pointed a gun at her mother as he forced her around their home looking for valuables. She said the man offered some parting words as he left with the stolen items. "This wouldn't have happened if you had your garage door closed," he reportedly told the victim. The woman said her mother is shaken up but not hurt.
It was just 20 minutes later that a second home invasion took place in a neighborhood just a little over 4 miles away, according to police. At 8:50 a.m. a man entered a woman's home in Scottsdale near Tatum Road and Union Hills Drive.
In the second incident, the man demanded valuables from the woman in the home. He left the home with undisclosed valuables, police say. She was not hurt.
Police have yet to make any arrests and investigators have not made any connections between the two incidents.