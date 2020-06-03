GOLDEN VALLEY AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two children have died in a house fire and explosions in Golden Valley early Wednesday morning.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says that deputies responded to a fire at a home that just after midnight. Three adults and five children were inside when the fire broke out.
After fire crews doused the flames, two little girls, ages 4 and 11, were found dead inside the home.
The three adults, the mother, father, and a male roommate, along with one other child, were all transported to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition. Another child was hospitalized for observation with no injuries, and the remaining child involved escaped the fire with no injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Neighbors thought they heard gunshots when the fire broke out but deputies said they were actually items exploding inside the home. The investigation is ongoing.
Golden Valley is located in northwestern Arizona, near Kingman.