MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The heat was too much for two firefighters while battling a house fire in Mesa on Friday.
Crews were called out to a home near Lindsay and McDowell roads around noon. Investigators said the homeowner was burning weeds in the backyard when a shed caught fire. The flames then spread to the attic. Firefighters got everyone out of the house. The incident was bumped up to a second-alarm fire, meaning dozens of firefighters were called to the scene along with more resources. The fire grew, so crews went defensive and protected the nearby homes.
Two firefighters were struggling with the heat and were taken to the hospital to get checked out and treated. Officials didn't have an update on their condition. The temperature was around 110 degrees for the area. No one else was hurt.