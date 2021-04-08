PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police say they've made arrests in the hit-and-run death of a Grand Canyon University student three years ago.
Adrian Favela, 29, is facing a charge of second-degree murder. Barringtina Mathis, also 29, is facing charges of obstruction of an investigation and tampering with evidence. Police arrested them Wednesday morning.
Three years ago today – April 8, 2018 – Taylor White, 21, was jogging at night when a car ran a red light hit and him as he crossed a street in a crosswalk. White, who was studying to become an athletic trainer, was supposed to get married at the end of April 2018.
"For justice to be finally coming about today -- the three-year anniversary -- no one in this room orchestrated this," White's mom, Angela, said. "God orchestrated justice coming full circle today, on the three-year anniversary of losing Taylor."
"This is every parent's worst nightmare," she continued. "For three years, knowing who was responsible for this and not being to move forward with justice, we are so grateful to Phoenix PD for their ongoing work. ... This is a victory."
"We'll never get Taylor back," White's father, Chad, said. "[These arrests] won't ever change that. ... It won't bring closure but it will bring justice. And justice goes a long way. Justice will go a long way. ... We've prayed for this."
The couple also talked about how their faith has helped them.
"We've forgiven Adrian and Tina for what they did," Chad said. "We had to for the good of ourselves because we cannot hold. That doesn't mean that they don't need to pay for the consequences of what they've done. And they will."
"Forgiveness does not negate justice," Angela said. "Justice and mercy can go together. And we have found, especially today, that grief and gratitude go together. They are so intertwined."
Investigators did not discuss specifics about the case.
"The arrests were based on probable cause from forensic evidence, digital evidence, and witness testimony," the Phoenix Police Department said Thursday morning.
Investigators released photos and video of the car that hit White shortly after the wreck. "It's hard not to look at that and be angry," Sarah Tedeschi, White's fiancé, said at the time. Chad White said she is in Australia right now, but knows about the arrests.
"These types of crimes -- vehicular crimes -- are so preventable," Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said.
The Whites talked about the high number of deadly car-pedestrian crashes in the Phoenix area.
Chad specifically mentioned one that happened Sunday. "If you're out there, turn yourself in," he said. "Make it easier on yourself. It doesn't have to play out this way."
"Families shouldn't need to go through what we've gone through the last three years," Angela said. "There's a better way. We can lessen this. We can lessen this, all of us working together."
"It doesn't ever end for us," Chad said. "But today, the process of justice starts."