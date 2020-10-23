BUCKEYE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Buckeye Valley near Baseline and Turner roads Friday around 4:40 a.m.
According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), two cars were involved.
One car had a man inside who was pronounced dead on scene. MCSO found a woman inside the other car. she had two kids and infant with her. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; she later died.
The two kids and the infant were also taken to the hospital but with non-life-threatening injuries. they are expected to recover.
This is an ongoing investigation. MCSO is not sure if impairment or speed were factors in the wreck.
Baseline Road will be closed between Wilson and Turner roads -- that's south of where State Route 85 meets Interstate 10 -- for several additional hours. MCSO recommends drivers avoid the area.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.