PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Department of Public Safety has repairs to do on two vehicles that were rammed prior to a person being arrested for stealing a vehicle on Wednesday night.
The chaos came to an end at 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Aerial video shows at least seven marked DPS vehicles surrounding a yellow four-door Dodge Charger.
According DPS troopers at the scene, the suspect initially stole a car in the East Valley. At some point, he got out of that vehicle and stole the Charger in Peoria near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road. Troopers said they spotted the stolen car on the highway but they didn't chase the suspect. The driver then crashed into a Toyota Prius at the west Phoenix intersection. The Prius driver said the suspect ran a red light and right after the collision, troopers surrounded the suspect. DPS officials said two of their vehicles were rammed during the incident. No one was hurt. An investigation is underway.