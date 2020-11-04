PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two adults and two dogs are safe after a fire broke out at a central Phoenix home on Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters drove out to the neighborhood near Third Street on Clarendon Avenue, which is south of Indian School Road, after reports of smoke coming from the backyard. When fire crews got there, the attic was on fire. They saved two dogs from the flames and the pups are fine. Some firefighters got on the roof to battle the flames. They stopped the fire from spreading to other homes. Two people who lived in the house will have to stay elsewhere and the fire department's crisis response teams are helping them.
No firefighters were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.