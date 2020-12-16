PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix woman might owe her life to a smoke detector, but she lost her dogs in an early morning apartment fire in Phoenix.
Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale were called out to the three-story complex in the neighborhood of 35th and Dunlap avenues, just west of Cortez Park, at about 5 a.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived, they saw "heavy amounts of fire" burning in a first-floor apartment. Video from the scene showed smoke billowing from the building and several fire trucks on the street.
According to firefighters, the fire started in that first-floor unit. The woman who lived there was alerted to the fire by her smoke alarm and made it out safely. Her dogs, however, did not.
While firefighter contained the flames to that apartment, the two units above it were severely damaged by smoke. The Phoenix Fire Department's critical response team is helping the 10 people who cannot return to their homes.
Firefighters all over the country continually say that having working smoke detectors is an essential safety measure for everyone. "Smoke alarms save lives," the National Fire Protection Association explains on its website. "Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries.
The Phoenix Fire Department said no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.