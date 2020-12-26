PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Two people are dead and a third is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash at a Phoenix intersection late Saturday morning.
It happened at 31st Avenue and Indian School Road around 11:30 a.m. According to Phoenix police, a Chrysler 300 driven a 23-year-old man was heading west on Indian School Road when he collided with a Toyota Scion trying to turn left onto 31st Avenue. The Chrysler 300 was speeding at the time of the crash, police said.
Photos from the scene showed two badly damaged cars. One of them was up on the sidewalk past the traffic light. The other was in the landscaped area bordering the parking lot of the BMO Harris Bank. According to Capt. Scott Douglas of the Phoenix Fire Department, one of the passengers had to be pulled from their vehicle.
Police say the 27-year-old driver of the Toyota Scion, and their 18-year-old passenger, who were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, have died from their injuries. The driver of the Chrysler 300 is still in the hospital with serious injuries. Police say there were no signs of impairment.
The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.