Deadly I-17 and Dixileta crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are dead following a rollover crash in north Phoenix Saturday night.

According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a crash on southbound Interstate 17 just south of the on-ramp from the Loop 303. DPS says a single-vehicle went rolling and came to a rest about 20 to 30 yards off the right shoulder from the highway. Two people inside the vehicle were dead by the time authorities arrived.

The on-ramp from Loop 303 to SB I-17 is closed while troopers work to determine what caused the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you