PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are dead following a rollover crash in north Phoenix Saturday night.
According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a crash on southbound Interstate 17 just south of the on-ramp from the Loop 303. DPS says a single-vehicle went rolling and came to a rest about 20 to 30 yards off the right shoulder from the highway. Two people inside the vehicle were dead by the time authorities arrived.
The on-ramp from Loop 303 to SB I-17 is closed while troopers work to determine what caused the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.