WICKENBURG (3TV/CBS 5)-- Two children traveling in a van with their family were killed in a crash that happened just northwest of Wickenburg early Saturday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred around 5:19 a.m. in the northbound lanes on the US-93 at milepost 175 when a pickup truck traveling in the southbound lanes crossed over the center striped line into the northbound lanes of US-93 and struck the axle of a semi-trailer in tow by a commercial truck-tractor.
They say after the impact, the pickup truck then collided with the van that was also traveling northbound on US-93. The van was carrying a family of seven. Two children under the age of 10 died at the scene.
The five surviving family members were transported to with hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck was transported by air to a Phoenix area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is under investigation for possible impairment.
Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit detectives is conducting the investigation.
