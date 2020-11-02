PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children and one woman have been stung by a swarm of bees near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane on Monday morning around 11:15 a.m.
When Phoenix fire arrived on scene, they found the three people who were stung with bees coming out of a shed in the back of the home.
Crews got in their protective gear and were able to spray foam on the bees. Soon after, crews were able to remove the people for treatment.
All three are in stable condition and have been transported to a local facility for further treatment.