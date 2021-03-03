KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Deputies are looking into the deaths of two people after their bodies were found following a fire at a residential building near Kingman on Tuesday.
The fire started happened northeast of the city around 10 p.m. Flames could be seen when firefighters got there. After the fire was put out, human remains of two people were found inside the building, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said. It's unclear if they died before or during the fire.
No names have been released. Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO's Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or call their toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#21-008102.