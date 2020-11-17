PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two suspects have been taken into custody after an alleged armed robbery.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus says police arrived at a business near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. after a report of a robbery.
During their investigation, police learned that two people allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint and fled the scene in a car.
Justus says that police learned the car was seen near the I-17 and Greenway Road. Officers attempted to stop the car but the car didn't stop.
The police helicopter got involved and assisted officers in following the car until it drove into a fence near the Deer Valley Airport, ending up on the runway before it stopped working.
Justus says the two subjects then ran from the car before they were taken into custody.
Police have not yet released the names of the suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.