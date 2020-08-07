GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Five people were arrested for drug trafficking in Goodyear on Tuesday at a home near Indian School Road and the Loop-303.
The Goodyear Narcotics Detectives were monitoring the home after receiving a drug-related tip. Officers conducted two traffic stops in two different cars that were leaving the home, according Goodyear police officials.
In one car, they found two large boxes of marijuana vape cartridges and oils along with $1,000 in cash. The other car had two handguns including one that was reported stolen,a ballistic vest, $3,000 in cash, marijuana and 20 grams of cocaine. According to police officials, the second car was driven by a 16-year-old.
A third car, fled from officers and headed to Avondale. Investigators say the car was later found in a dirt field.
The officers were able to find the driver and the passenger of car who both were under 18 years of age, running from the car. Officers, according to a press release, found ten pounds of marijuana, money, two firearms and large amounts of marijuana cartridges. They were both taken into custody.
Goodyear SWAT Team served a warrant to an adult at the home and they were arrested. SWAT found that the home was being used to process and hide illegal drugs.
Officers arrested 27-year-old Eduardo Torres and charged him with narcotic drugs for sale, money laundering, illegally conduct enterprise and conspiracy.
They also arrested 25-year-old Giovanni Jimenez-Reyes and charged him with narcotic drug manufacture, marijuana for sale, money laundering, weapons violation and conduct on an illegal enterprise.
Three other juveniles were arrested. Two of them are 16-years-old and the other one is 17-years-old. Their charges haven't been released.