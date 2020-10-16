PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A traffic stop in Phoenix turned into the largest single methamphetamine seizure in the history of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
DPS officials say a traffic violation Thursday night around 9 p.m. led a trooper to pull over a Phoenix driver, 30-year-old Luis A. Sonoqui, near Greenway Road and 20th Street.
During the stop, the trooper found a cache of drugs in Sonoqui's car, including 464 pounds of meth, 50,000 fentanyl pills, and 35 pounds of cocaine. The estimated value of the drugs is $2.5 million, according to DPS.
Sonoqui was arrested and is facing charges including possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, conspiracy, and illegally conducting an enterprise.