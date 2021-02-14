PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has died after a shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix Sunday morning.
Phoenix police Sgt. Andy Williams says the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. near 15th and Missouri avenues. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who was shot. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
The man has been identified as 19-year-old Issac Luis Arechiga. Officers are continuing to investigate. No details on a possible suspect have been released.