MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say a witness led them to the suspect in a deadly shooting outside a Mesa Circle K last week.
Police arrested Isaiah Lee Armstrong, 19, less than 24 hours after the shooting, which happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1. When officers arrived on the scene near Guadalupe and Dobson roads, they found a 33-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. He had been shot several times and later died at the hospital. The suspect, believed now to be Armstrong, left the store before police got there.
According to the Mesa Police Department, the victim, whose name has not been released, was shot by somebody he knew during an armed robbery. According to the probable cause for arrest statement, a witness was in the car at the time of the shooting. That witness said Armstrong had called and texted the victim several times, asking the victim to pick him up at a house party.
The group had stopped at the Circle K to get a drink for the witness. When the victim returned to the car, the witness said Armstrong asked him about an address. The witness said they then heard a gunshot.
Video from Circle K showed somebody now believed to be Armstrong running away from the car. According to police, that person appeared to be carrying something and matched the description of Armstrong provided by the witness. Detectives say they discovered that some of the victim’s property was missing.
Wednesday evening, some 15 hours after the shooting, the Glendale Police Department got a break in the case when they learned that Armstrong reportedly was at the home of his girlfriend’s mother.
Police said the witness identified Armstrong from a photo lineup. Police say they found clothes “similar to the clothing seen in the video,” $1,000 in cash in the oven, and a debit card and ID that belonged to the victim.
Officers arrested Armstrong, who declined to speak with them without a lawyer present. Armstrong, who was wanted on a warrant for a probation violation, was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed robbery. Court documents show a 2019 arrest for armed robbery and a 2019 conviction for aggravated assault.