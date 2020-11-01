PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-car collision in Phoenix Saturday afternoon left a 19-year-old driver dead.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. near Northern and 15th avenues.
Police say Joseph Robles-Romero was behind the wheel of a 1995 Lexus LS400 that was seen driving westbound on Northern Avenue at a high rate of speed.
Robles-Romero reportedly collided with a 2016 Honda minivan at 16th Lane. The 30-year-old woman driving the Honda had been attempting to turn onto Northern when the front of her minivan was struck by the Lexus.
Robles-Romero's car then slammed into a brick wall of a nearby home and a palm tree. The impact crushed the passenger side of the car. Robles-Romero was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of Honda, a 30-year-old woman and her four passengers, a 41-year-old man, an 11-year-old girl, 8-year-old boy and 4-year-old boy were not injured.
The woman was evaluated at the scene by investigators and it was determined impairment wasn't involved. The investigation is ongoing.