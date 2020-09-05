PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police arrested a man for his involvement in a deadly shooting that took place earlier this week.
Phoenix police arrested 19-year-old Terrance Taylor Friday evening in connection to a shooting that killed 35-year-old Jose Lopez two days earlier on Wednesday.
Investigators say Lopez was shot around 3:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived on the scene in a parking lot where Lopez was found and pronounced dead.
Taylor was booked into jail and charged with one count of first-degree murder.
This is an ongoing investigation. There is no information on the motive behind the shooting.