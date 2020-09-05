PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Phoenix have arrested a man for his involvement in a deadly shooting that took place earlier this week.
Phoenix Police arrested, 19-year-old Terrance Taylor on Friday evening in connection to a shooting that killed 35-year-old Jose Lopez two days earlier on Wednesday.
That's when investigators say Lopez was shot around 3:30 p.m. near Indian School and 67th Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene in a parking lot where Lopez was found. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Taylor was booked into jail and charged with one count of first degree murder.
This is an ongoing investigation. There is no information on what the probable cause was or the motive behind the shooting.