MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 19-year-old woman has been arrested after admitting to leaving the scene of a serious hit-and-run crash with a man on a bicycle. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Monday near Broadway and Crismon roads in Mesa.
Witnesses said a black vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a black motorized bicycle. The rider on the bicycle, a 55-year-old man, was ejected from the bicycle. He was taken to Banner Desert Hospital with a life-threatening head injury.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reviewed surveillance video from the crash, and one of the neighbors told detectives he recognized the car from the neighborhood.
Detectives were able to track down a black Chevrolet Cobalt parked in the driveway of a nearby home. MCSO says the car had damage consistent with being in a collision with a bicycle. MCSO also says physical evidence recovered at the scene matched the vehicle that they found.
Detectives say they saw 19-year-old Haley Madison Dean getting out of the car. MCSO says Dean initially made up a story about how the car got damaged, but eventually admitted she was driving at the time of the crash.
Dean was booked into jail on one count of leaving the scene of an at-fault traffic collision.