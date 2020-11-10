PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man behind several armed robberies and carjackings in multiple areas in the Phoenix-area led police on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Glendale on Tuesday night.
Investigators say it all started when 19-year-old Quilon Ivory Dornel Lopez robbed a woman at gunpoint in the Great Wolf Lodge parking lot around 6:30 p.m. He then went to the Pima Inn Suites across the street and pistol-whipped a woman in the head and took her car, police said. The suspect then drove toward 91st and Glendale avenues, where Scottsdale police asked for the Glendale Police Department's help in capturing the suspect.
Lopez kept going toward the city of Goodyear, where he tried to carjack another victim at gunpoint in the Safeway parking lot at Litchfield and Indian School roads, police said. When that failed, he ran away.
Police said Lopez later carjacked another vehicle and sped off. He then went inside a Shell Gas Station near Interstate 10 and Verrado Way in Buckeye with a gun, jumped on the counter and pointed the gun at the clerk. The suspect then left the store, jumped into a sedan and drove onto the I-10 eastbound. Nobody inside the store was hurt.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office got involved when deputies started chasing Lopez on the I-10 near Sarival Avenue until the Department of Public Safety's helicopter followed the suspect. The suspect then got onto the northbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway. He sped for several miles before getting off at Bell Road, according to MCSO. Investigators said he lost control of his car and rear-ended another vehicle in the area of 75th Avenue and Bell Road. He got out of the sedan and ran, but a Goodyear Police K-9 took him down, MCSO said. The driver of the car that was rear-ended was taken to the hospital but should be OK. Lopez was also taken to the hospital.
Lopez faces armed Robbery, aggravated Assault, kidnapping, theft of means of transportation, and unlawful flight charges.