18-year-old shot to death near Paradise Valley HS in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old who was found at a park near Paradise Valley High School. According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers were called to the area just north of 40th Street and Bell Road shortly before 8 p.m. Friday. Police say the 18-year-old, identified as Vincente Ladua, had “obvious signs of trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say witnesses told investigators that a man shot Ladua “several times” and then ran away. Detectives have not released any information about the suspect.
If you have any information about what happened to Ladua, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).