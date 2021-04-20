PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 18-year-old has died after a shooting Monday night near Osborn Road and 15th Avenue.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox said it happened just after 10:30 p.m. in an alleyway. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, later identified as 18-year-old Steven Hernandez, with a gunshot wound.
Hernandez was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. No details on a suspect have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).