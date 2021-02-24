PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen was shot and killed in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon after police say a fight escalated to a shooting.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to an apartment complex near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of shots fired in the area around 3:15 p.m. Police say officers arrived and found an 18-year-old who had been shot. The victim, later identified as Erick Bush, was pronounced dead at the scene by Phoenix fire personnel.
During their investigation, police say the shooting stemmed from a fight. Officers are speaking with witnesses to find out what led up to the fight and who was involved.
The homicide investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.