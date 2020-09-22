SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An 18-year-old is facing felony charges after Sierra Vista police said he sold drugs to a 14-year-old girl and had sex with her.
Detectives said Tyler Schultz talked to the victim on Snapchat in late July and planned to meet up with the girl to sell her marijuana in front of a friend's house. When he did, Schultz also had sexual intercourse with the girl in his car, investigators said. According to police, he then drove the girl to his home, where they engaged in more sexual activity.
Police didn't say how they found out but Schultz was arrested on Sept. 17. Because the girl was only 14, the two sexual conduct with a minor charges against him were elevated to class 2 felonies because of the dangerous crimes against children law, police said. Schultz is also facing charges of sexual assault, molestation, involving a minor in a drug offense, child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held without bond at the Cochise County Jail.