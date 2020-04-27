CLAYPOOL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities have arrested a suspect after a man and a woman were found shot to death inside a burned down house in Gila County Monday morning.
Fire crews were working to put out a blaze at a home near Globe when the two victims, 67-year-old Jose Oropeza, and 70-year-old Katherine Oropeza, were found dead inside. According to the Gila County Sheriff's Office, both the man and the woman had gunshot wounds.
Authorities identified 18-year-old Abram J. Oropeza as the suspect and he was arrested during a traffic stop in Pinal County.
The investigation is still ongoing as detectives try to piece together a motive.
Oropeza was booked on multiple charges including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson of an occupied structure and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.