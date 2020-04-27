oropeza, abram mugshot

CLAYPOOL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities have arrested a suspect after a man and a woman were found shot to death inside a burned down house in Gila County Monday morning.

Fire crews were working to put out a blaze at a home near Globe when the two victims, 67-year-old Jose Oropeza, and 70-year-old Katherine Oropeza, were found dead inside. According to the Gila County Sheriff's Office, both the man and the woman had gunshot wounds.

Authorities identified 18-year-old Abram J. Oropeza as the suspect and he was arrested during a traffic stop in Pinal County. 

The investigation is still ongoing as detectives try to piece together a motive. 

Oropeza was booked on multiple charges including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson of an occupied structure and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. 

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you