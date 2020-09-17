PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A shooting in south Phoenix Thursday evening left one man dead. It happened around 6:20 p.m. near 16th Street and Southern Avenue.
When officers responded to a shooting call in that area, they found 49-year-old Michael Hatcher with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say preliminary information shows he had gotten into an argument with the suspect, 18-year-old Deavione Jones, just before the shooting.
Jones was booked into jail for 1st Degree Murder.