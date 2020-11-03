GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Attorney General’s Office and the Glendale Police Department have returned more than a dozen stolen ballots back to Glendale voters.

Last Friday, a worker located a stack of unopened mail-in ballots hidden under a rock located off 99th and Glendale avenues. That worker then notified Glendale police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 18 ballots on the side of the road. Police say those ballots had been stolen from individual mailboxes in a neighborhood just south of 107th and Northern avenues (in between Vista Avenue and Kaler Drive). The envelopes were still sealed.

On Saturday, agents from the AG Office and and Glendale police officers hand-delivered the ballots back to the registered voters.

Police say it's possible that there are more victims out there. The motive for stealing the ballots is not known. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit tips to the Attorney General’s Election Integrity Unit online or by emailing EIU@azag.gov.

Arizona voters are encouraged to check the status of their ballots at the Secretary of State’s website.

Back in October, the Attorney General's Office sent a letter to law enforcement agencies across the state to offer help in case any election-related issues should arise.

The AG's Election Integrity Unit created a statewide hotline for law enforcement agencies to call if they receive any criminal reports related to the election or voting.

"Tampering with our elections is wrong and illegal," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich in a tweet.