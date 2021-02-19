PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After searching for a week, Tempe police say they found the driver who hit one of their sergeants while speeding away for a suspected street race. The suspect is a 17-year-old boy.
Police said a task force arrested the teen on Thursday in Phoenix. He is a runaway from the Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community.
Investigators said the sergeant and an officer were approaching people in a possible street race meetup near Mill Avenue and Curry Road on Feb. 12 when the boy sped out of a parking spot in his SUV. The sergeant was hit from behind. The teen then drove erratically south on Mill Avenue, with no headlights on and speeding, investigators said. The SUV was found during the weekend.
Detectives didn't say how they caught up with the suspect. Because of his age, he hasn't been identified. The boy faces aggravated assault charges, failing to stop at a crash charges, endangerment, and reckless driving charges.
Police said the sergeant is expected to make a full recovery, but he can't return to work because of his injuries.