PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested after a man was found shot and killed outside a UPS center in Phoenix Monday night.
Phoenix police arrived on scene near 31st Avenue and Thomas Road and found a 21-year-old man with a gun shot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.
The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was at the scene and detained by officers according to Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox.
The teen was arrested for murder and weapons violations by police after they established probable cause.
This is an ongoing investigation. No names have been released.