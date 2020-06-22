17 people and 9 dogs displaced due to Glendale apartment fire

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Seventeen people and nine dogs have been displaced after the Glendale apartment complex they lived in was damaged by a fire.
It happened in the area of Ocotillo Road and 43rd Avenue, near Glendale Avenue. Firefighters responded to the blaze just after 3 p.m. on Monday.
The Glendale Fire Department say when crews arrived to the apartment complex, they discovered flames and heavy smoke coming from the second floor. They quickly started attacking the fire with handlines. The blaze had already started expanding from one apartment unit to a second one. As a result, crews began conducting a search and rescue while extinguishing the flames.
Fortunately, all the residents were able to evacuate without getting hurt, and no firefighters were injured. The Crisis Response team and American Red Cross are helping the impacted occupants with living arrangements.
The cause of the fire is not known. The blaze remains under investigation.