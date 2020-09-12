GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - While many festivals and events are cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 16th Annual Teddy Bear Day will still happen today in historic downtown Glendale until 4 p.m.
The event will benefit the Trauma Teddy Program and will be located near 59th and Palmaire avenues.
Teddy bears sold for $10 and donated to the Glendale Fire Department, Glendale Police Department, local emergency rooms and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. More than 9,000 teddy bears have been provided to the Trauma Teddy Program since it started.
Two dozen shops are participating with teddy bear themed crafts, activities, and treats! Cerreta Candy Company is one of the participating businesses and has chocolate bears.
Organizers said the event will look a little different this year compared to other years because of coronavirus precautions.
Many of the participating shops will bring their displays outside. Hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes will be on hand. And shoppers will be required to wear masks when social distancing is not achievable.
Several fundraising charity components are part of the event including the Trauma Teddy Program which gives first responders Teddy bears from Bears and More to give to children who need comforting on traumatic scenes.
Representatives with Arizona Search Dogs will also be at the event selling items to raise money for its programs.