ARLINGTON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews from several different fire departments were called out to a huge fire at Hickman's Family Farm in Arlington early Saturday afternoon. Arlington is about 50 minutes west of Phoenix.

According to a Hickman's Family Farm spokesperson, about 165,000 egg-laying hens died when two of the 10-lane barns burned.

The Buckeye Valley Fire District, the lead agency, said at least 60 firefighters were on the scene.

One person has been taken to the hospital in stable condition, the Buckeye Valley Fire District told Arizona's Family. It's not clear if that person is a firefighter or a civilian. The nature of their injuries was not immediately available.

In addition to the Buckeye Valley Fire District, the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority, City of Buckeye, Goodyear, Avondale, and Harquahala Fire District all sent crews to Hickman's Family Farm.

