PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed in a Phoenix neighborhood late Sunday night.
According to Sgt. Ann Justus, officers were called to a neighborhood near 31st Avenue and Rose Lane for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 16-year-old Steven Baptisto-Mahle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Justus said detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151, or to remain anonymous, call 480-WITNESS. For Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.