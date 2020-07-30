GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A teen boy is facing charges after police said he robbed a bank and then tried to rob two more in Goodyear.
The 16-year-old went into the First Convenient Bank at Estrella Parkway and Roosevelt Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday and demanded money from a teller, police said. He said he had a gun and no one would get hurt if people listened to him, according to investigators. By the time officers got there, he ran off with the money and then got into a yellow taxi cab.
About 20 minutes later, he went into the Desert Financial Credit Union at Dysart and McDowell roads, where employees thought he was going to rob the bank. But when he was asked to remove his mask, police said he walked out and got into a yellow taxi cab.
On Tuesday, around 1:30 p.m., the boy was spotted looking through the window of the Wells Fargo Bank at Litchfield and Indian School roads. He was wearing the same white hoodie, sunglasses, face mask and dark pants as in the other two incidents, police said. He then left in a yellow cab. Police called Yellow Cab and eventually tracked the teen down to the area of Litchfield and Bethany Home roads where he was seen fleeing. Officers detained him without incident.
The boy, who has not been identified since he is a minor, is from Litchfield Park and has two prior armed robbery convictions, police said. Goodyear police said he tried to rob banks on Tuesday and Wednesday in other cities but didn't give any other details. He was booked into the Maricopa County Juvenile Detention facility on two counts of attempted robbery, one count of armed robbery and one count of robbery.