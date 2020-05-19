PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police are investigating a shooting at a QuikTrip left one 16-year-old dead and two other teens hurt Tuesday night.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. behind the QuikTrip convenience store near 19th and Glendale avenues. Sgt. Ann Justus said two of the victims were found inside the QuikTrip and the other was found outside of the store. One of the victims, 16-year-old Sean Chinn, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, are in critical but stable condition.
What led up to the shooting remains unclear. Justus said the three victims were standing outside the QuikTrip when they were shot by an unknown suspect. Police have not yet been able to identify the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.