PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say a 16-year-old boy is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl at a Phoenix apartment Sunday night.
Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department said it happened at the Villa Mira Monte apartments in the neighborhood northeast of 19th and Peoria avenues. The call came in shortly after 10 p.m.
“The suspect, a 16-year-old male juvenile was in the room with the victim and reported handling a firearm when it discharged striking a 16-year-old female,” Cox said in an email to Arizona’s Family Monday morning.
Cox said the girl died at the hospital.
Police have not said how the victim and the suspect are connected.
It’s not yet clear what charges the 16-year-old boy might face. No other details were immediately available.