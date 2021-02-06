PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A 16-year-old was found shot to death in a car after that car crashed into a gate. It happened at 11:50 p.m. Friday in the area of north of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Police have identified the teen as Jaiden Torrez. Officers found him in the car when they responded to a call about the wreck. The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.
No other information was immediately available. The Phoenix Police Department said only that investigators “are actively working to determine what lead up to the incident.”
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).