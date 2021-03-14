PHOENIX (3TV/CSB 5) - A teenage boy and a young man had to be rushed to the hospital after a serious head-on crash in north Phoenix.
The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near 7th Street and Deer Valley Road.
Phoenix fire crews responded to the area after getting reports that two cars had "violently collided," fire officials say. When they arrived, crews found a 16-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man trapped in the wreckage. Firefighters had to use mechanical tools to free them from their vehicles.
Both patients were taken in ambulances to local hospitals. Phoenix fire officials say the 16-year-old boy was in serious condition, and the 25-year-old man was in extremely critical condition.