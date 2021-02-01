GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Students and teachers at Campo Verde High School in Gilbert are mourning the death of a student who was killed in a car crash over the weekend.
Sixteen-year-old Jayson Murset was a junior at the high school.
On Saturday morning, Jayson, his sister Savana and their dad were driving eastbound on the U.S. 60, headed to Show Low to go skiing. But as they approached Show Low, DPS says they hit a patch of ice on the roadway and lost control. Their vehicle then crossed over into the westbound lanes and was struck by another vehicle.
All three family members were taken to the hospital. Jayson later died from his injuries. His sister remains at Phoenix Children's Hospital where she is being treated for critical injuries. His dad is back at home after suffering a concussion and bruised lung.
On Monday, Campo Verde principal Krista Cox shared the following letter with families:
It is with a heavy heart that I share with our Campo community that one of our juniors was involved in a car accident over the weekend and did not survive his injuries.
This morning we had a crisis team on campus to help with staff and students who were processing this tragic loss. We want our students to know our counseling office is always available if they find themselves in need of support.
The Campo Verde basketball team also paid tribute to Jayson, sending out a tweet about losing a player they called a family member. The tweet reads, in part: "He was a heck of a player and an amazing young man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the whole Murset family! So extremely sorry for your loss."
