PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for murder in the July drive-by shooting death of a 19-year-old man.

Phoenix police say forensic evidence and witness statements led them to arrest 15-year-old Kevontay Myers on Jan. 7, for the deadly shooting of Carlos Garcia.

The shooting happened just before noon on July 2, 2020, near 19th and Southern avenues. Police say Garcia was waiting in line to pick up food from a window when he was shot. Garcia was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe that Garcia was not the intended target in the shooting.

Myers was booked into jail on multiple charges including first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.