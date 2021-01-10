TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A 15-year-old has been arrested in the death of a Tucson man.
On Sunday at around 11 a.m., Pima County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at a home.
When they arrived, deputies found 61-year-old Jose Mendoza Martinez suffering from critical injuries. He was rushed to Banner University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and took over the investigation. That investigation led to the arrest of a 15-year-old juvenile.
The teen was taken into custody and charged with first degree murder. The circumstances that led to the death have not yet been released.