PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Marshals Service Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force worked with the Phoenix Police Department and other agencies worked together to arrest 140 "violent fugitives," said agency officials.
From August 10 through September 17, as a part of their Operation Snake Eyes (OSE), the operation led to 140 arrests relating to gang violence.
“One issue that most people will agree with while debating police issues, is that those who intentionally and indiscriminately cause harm, murder, and terrorize citizens should be a priority of the criminal justice system. Operation Snake Eyes focused on gang members, violent criminals, and communities with a high degree of violent gun related crimes,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales. “This evidence-based approach to violent crime has shown to be an effective strategy in reducing crime and helping in make our communities safer.”
The OSE resulted in 140 violent fugitive arrests. According to U.S. Marshals, 51 of those arrested are gang members. They also confiscated 131 firearms, $145,831 in cash, and 3,207 fake Fentanyl pills.
OSE also involved partnerships with Detectives, Troopers, Agents, Prosecutors and Deputy Marshals from the Phoenix Police Department, Glendale Police Department, Mesa Police Department, Tempe Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the United States Attorney’s Office.
“I am proud of the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department for their dedication to our community,” said Phoenix Police Department Chief Jerry Williams. “Investigations like these bring so many partners together to address common crime trends in each of our cities. Working with intelligence driven information allow us to specifically target those individuals who are responsible for crimes which often result in violence.”
“The success of Operation Snake Eyes is a testament to the hard work and collaborative effort of our law enforcement partners,” said United States Attorney Michael Bailey. “As prosecutors we are proud to serve alongside these dedicated men and women, as well as our colleagues at the MCAO, in seeking justice against gang members and violent offenders in our state.”