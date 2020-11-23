PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police say a 14-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital after he was shot.
At about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a shooting call in a neighborhood near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The boy was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Phoenix police announced on Tuesday morning that the boy was inside his house with several friends when the incident happened. They were handling the gun when it somehow went off. The friends fled the scene before police arrived. At this time, it is unclear who actually fired the gun.
Editor's Note: Phoenix police originally said the boy was 13 years old.