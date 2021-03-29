PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 14-year-old girl is in the hospital after being hit by a bullet while inside her home after a drive-by shooting.
It happened just after 2 p.m. in a neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Phoenix police say someone in a pickup truck full of people fired shots in the direction of a home in that neighborhood. A 14-year-old girl who was inside the home was struck by the gunfire.
Paramedics rushed the girl to the hospital. Her injuries are said to be serious, but police say she is expected to survive.
Officers are working to provide a suspect description. The motive for the shooting is not clear.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness (480) WITNESS or (480) TESTIGO.