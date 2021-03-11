MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection to shooting that left two hurt in a Mesa home Tuesday afternoon.
According to Mesa Detective Brandi George, officers had responded to the shooting call at a home near Stapley and University drives just before 3 p.m. When police got there, they found a man and a woman, both aged 23, that had been shot. The woman told officers that they were shot by 14-year-old Angel Alvarez, who lives in the home.
George said a witness who also lives in the home said the two adults were arguing about rent. The witness said told police that they heard a gun being racked and shots fired inside the house. When the witness went to the hallway they found the man and the woman who had been shot and Angel was gone. Both the man and the woman were taken to a hospital for their injuries.
George said two hours later, officers found Angel and he told them that he heard the man and woman arguing about rent and went to see what was going on. He said he had a gun in his waistband and told officers that the man was being aggressive toward him. He told police that he pulled out his gun, racked it and shot the man twice out of anger. He said he didn't know that he had also shot the woman.
Angel said after the shooting he ran from the scene and dumped the gun behind a liquor store. George said officers went with Angel to the scene where he said he put it but were not able to find it. Officers served a search warrant at the house and found three spent shell casings in the home.
George said Angel was booked into Durango Juvenile Center where he remains on a no-bond status. He was booked for two counts of aggravated assault/domestic violence with a deadly weapon. George said after a court hearing on March 10, the case was remanded to adult court.