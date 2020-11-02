PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 14-year-old boy is in custody after he fired a gun at an Albertson's store near the Carefree Highway and North Valley Parkway in Phoenix Sunday night.
Phoenix police say it happened around 9 p.m. when the doors for new customers to enter Albertson's was closed. The boy tried to get in the store and couldn't. He then fired one gun shot into the store causing the glass from the door to shatter.
Once he got inside the store, police say he ordered the employees and customers wrapping up their purchases to get on the ground. He then proceeded to fire another gun shot in the air. Police say at least 12 people were inside the store at the time.
He tried to take money out of the registers but was unable to open it. The teen fired another round at one of the registers. He then left the store and took off in a car.
The car was later located in the East Valley area. Phoenix police with the Tactical Support Bureau and Gilbert police, were able to stop the car near Germann and Stapley where the teen was taken into custody.
The teen suspect is at the Maricopa County Juvenile Court Center and charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of kidnapping, one count of aggravated assault and 15 counts of endangerment.
Police say they will not be releasing his name at this time because the suspect is a juvenile.